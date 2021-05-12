Why Barcelona Drew 3-3 Against Levante – Koeman

Barcelona manager, Ronaldo Koeman has revealed why his side drew 3-3 against Levante in last night’s La Liga game.

Messi opened the scoring before Pedri doubled the lead for the Catalans.

However, the lead was squandered when Gonzalo Melero and Jose Luis Morales responded with two goals.

Barcelona went in front again but lost the lead to end the game 3-3.

According to Koeman, his side lost because they lost focus defensively.

“Analysing the game, in the first half we were good, there was a good rhythm with the ball, good intensity. We created chances to score and we went in 2-0 up.

“At the start of the second half, we lost the ball more, our intensity dropped and we switched off defensively. It’s difficult to reverse that once you’ve let them back into the game, as we did [by conceding] three goals in 35 minutes,” Koeman told Movistar.