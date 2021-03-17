Why Ayade Is Yet To Take COVID-19 Vaccine Jab -Aide

The Cross River State Government has revealed why Governor Ben Ayade is yet to receive a jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.

State governors across the country are usually the first to take a jab and in public after health workers.

However, since the commencement of the vaccination in Cross River State, Ayade hasn’t been seen taking a jab.

The Cross River State Commissioner for Health, Dr Betta Edu, said it is because the Governor has been away in Abuja and also because health workers have tot ake the vaccine first before others.

According to her, “At the national level, when the vaccine came into Nigeria, it was not the president that took first. It was not the vice president. It was health workers at the National Hospital and the nurse from the isolation centre. These were the first set of people that took.

“It was some days after that the president and vice president took. That is the instruction from the national so that it does not have political undertone.”

Edu said the training of health workers at the local government level for the vaccination exercise would end on Thursday, while the actual vaccination began in Calabar metropolis on Wednesday.

The state had received 53,840 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, March 10.