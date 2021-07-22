Why Agitations Will Not Stop – Agunloye

National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Dr. Olu Agunloye, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to adopt the principles of social justice to bring peace, progress and prosperity to Nigerians.

According to him, without such, agitations will not stop in the country.

He said this while reacting to the arrest of freedom fighter, Sunday Igboho, in Benin Republic.

Agunloye, a former minister, in a statement entitled: ‘Sunday Igboho, FG and us’ said: “Intercepting Sunday Igboho in a foreign land in a similar way to that of Nnamdi Kanu, also in a foreign land, shows that our government will accomplish whatever it considers a priority.

“This latent political determination now uncaged can be very useful for positive and productive impacts. This is why we can only hope and expect that the government will include in its priority list the principles of social justice, comprising equal access, inclusiveness, equity and respect for human rights to assure peace, roundtable conference and integration in Nigeria.

“In this Cotonou interception, it will appear that abuse of rule of law and breach of an international process such as extraordinary rendition, (also known as GK for Government Kidnapping) won’t be part of bringing Igboho back to Nigeria.

“This is because the Federal Government has commenced the due process of legal extradition. However, at this stage, it does not matter much what happens next.

“If the Federal Government gets Igboho, a new dimension of the epic legal battle will commence in Nigeria and so will be more fuel for the agendas and agitations for separatist moves.

“If the Federal Government fails to get Igboho, the de-novo activist cum traditionalist will go and cool off abroad. He will count his losses as well as ponder over his next moves.

“Either way, agitations will not abate in Nigeria until President Buhari and his presidency adopt principles of social justice to bring about peace, progress and prosperity to a Nigeria where the people have agreed on how to live together, work together, weather storms together and develop together.”