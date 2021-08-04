Why Abba Kyari Should Not Be Extradited To US – Bereke Family Owner

Ahmad Isah of Brekete Family has said suspended DCP Abba Kyari should be tried here in Nigeria if investigations against him point out that he may be guilty.

Kyari was indicted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, in the fraud case against Instagram celebrity Hushpuppi.

A warrant for his arrest has been issued by a court in the US, which means Kyari may likely be extradited.

Isah, while reacting, said if Kyari is tried here in Nigeria instead of being extradited, it would be discovered that there are others involved in the allegation against him.

“All I’m saying is that I’m not in support of Nigeria extraditing Abba Kyari to the US because Nigeria is a sovereign nation, we have our laws, the Nigeria police is so organized.

“If eventually Abba Kyari is found guilty in Nigeria, we will find out that he is not the only one [involved in the case].

“So we should not conclude. This is my position. Nigeria can handle it internally. Let them [US] bring their evidence, then Nigeria police can do their investigation.

“Before they can now hand him over to the Police Service Commission, which will take him to court,” Isah said.