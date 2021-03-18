Health

WHO Reacts As EU Suspends Astrazeneca Vaccine

Damola Areo4 hours ago
COVID-19 vaccine

The World Health Organization, WHO, has reacted to the decision by the European Union, EU, to discontinue the use of Astrazeneca vaccine against COVID.

Some EU members suspend the use of the vaccine following complaints of blood clot in some receivers of the jab.

However, the WHO said despite vaccines for COVID, people will still suffer or die from other illnesses.

“Vaccination against COVID-19 will not reduce illness or deaths from other causes. Thromboembolic events are known to occur frequently. Venous thromboembolism is the third most common cardiovascular disease globally.

“In extensive vaccination campaigns, it is routine for countries to signal potential adverse events following immunization. This does not necessarily mean that the events are linked to vaccination itself, but it is good practice to investigate them. It also shows that the surveillance system works and that effective controls are in place, the statement said,” it said.

