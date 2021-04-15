Sports

What Zidane Told Real Madrid Players Before Liverpool Game

Anthony Adeniyi
4
Real Betis vs Real Madrid: Zidane Bemoans Team's 'Worst Game Of La Liga Season'
Zidane (image courtesy RealMadrid.com)

The conversation between Zinedine Zidane and his Real Madrid players before their second leg Champions League clash with Liverpool has emerged.

The first leg ended 3-1 in Spain while the second leg in England ended goalless with Madrid qualifying on 3-1 aggregate.

According to El Chiringuito TV, the Frenchman told the Los Blancos before the game, “We are good, we are prepared, and we will be giving everything tomorrow. Focus on the match, mentality in the game.”

Addressing his pre-match press conference Zidane said his side had come to Anfield to win, not sit on their two-goal lead.

“We’re not going to try and manage our effort levels, we’ve come here to win and that’s what we’ll try to do,” he said.

