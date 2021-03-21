What Will Happen To Those Behind Video Of Me Accepting Dollars – Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has opened up on the viral video that shows him accepting an envelope filled with dollars.

Ganduje said the video was made to stop his re-election into office in 2019.

He described the insinuations about the video as fake and revealed that those behind it will be dealt with.

He said, “We will deal with those behind the fake videos aimed at tarnishing my image. No doubt the video is fake and we are on an underground plan and investigation which we will not reveal. But I assure you the video is fake and those behind it will be put to shame.

“It is a lie and nothing of that nature ever happened. It was just a set up plan to stop me from contesting the election and I have contested, they wanted to stop me from winning the election and I have won. But that is not the big issue, the big one is we will deal with them.

“Even your picture can be tempered with to show you doing something with your hand or head and you know it’s possible. People always tend to believe falsehood,” the governor added.

Governor Ganduje had dragged the Daily Nigeria and others before a Kano High Court demanding over N4 billion as compensation for damage inflicted on his person as a result of the widely spread clip.