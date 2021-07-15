Politics

What Will Happen If Tinubu Becomes President – Joe Igbokwe

Damola Areo48 mins ago
What Tinubu Said About Gov Abiodun's Victory At Tribunal
Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Twitter

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Joe Igbokwe, has said things will be okay in Nigeria if Asiwaju Bola Tinubu becomes president.

According to him, Tinubu has experience in the private and public sectors to make him fit for the position.

He said this in an interview with BBC Pidgin.

“If he becomes the president of this country, things will be okay. Things will be fine. He’s a builder. He laid the foundation for the growth of Lagos. And Lagos is now the fifth-largest economy in Africa. So he can deliver.

“He’s a chartered accountant. He worked with Mobil. He ruled Lagos. He has been a senator. He has a lot to bring to the table. You know, the experience cannot be learned from textbooks alone. So, he has a lot to bring to the table. But it’s Nigerians that will decide,” he said.

