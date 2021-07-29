What Wildcards Mean In BBNaija Season 6

The ongoing BBNaija reality TV show Season 6 currently has what Big Brother calls Wildcards.

The Wildcards are learnt to be fake housemates.

Naturally, the show is supposed to have 20 housemates.

However, 22 were introduced into the house. This means two of them are fake housemates.

The fake housemates are placed in the house to cause controversy so as to stir up entertainment.

Real housemates are left to figure out who they are and get them evicted.

If they are not evicted by Sunday, the Wildcards will have power to nominate others for eviction.