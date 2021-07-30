What Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga’s Mother Said At His Service Of Songs

Sylva Ataga, the mother of late Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga, has said she regrets not being by his side during his last moments.

Concise News reported that Ataga was killed inside a lodge where he had spent the night with his girlfriend, Chidinma Ojukwu, a UNILAG student now held as prime suspect in his murder.

Speaking at his service of songs, his mother stated that he didn’t deserve to die the way he did.

“God knows he did not deserve what those people did to him. My heart bleeds to him anytime I remember. He was generous to a fault,” she said.

“It took death for me to know how loved he was. He has been robbed of the joy of seeing a project he spent seven years working on.

“He has been denied the joy of seeing his children grow up, go to the university, get married and make him a grandfather. These are the wishes of every parent. His love for his children cannot be quantified. No way!”

Mrs Ataga said her son was so caring that she would hesitate to tell him when “she was not feeling too well.”

“He would either hop on the next plane or send me funds to go and see the doctor. And monitor me for days. My pain is that I could not monitor him in his last days,” she said