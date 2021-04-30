What Solskjaer Told Man United Players In 6-2 Win Against Roma

Manchester United midfielder, Paul Pogba, has revealed how the club’s players were motivated by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in their 6-2 win against Roma.

The Europa League semi-final first leg was played at Old Trafford on Thursday with Bruno Fernandes opening the scoring.

Roma equalised and took the lead with goals from Lorenzo Pellegrini and Edin Dzeko.

However, United turned things around and ended the game 6-2.

“In the first half, we made two mistakes and conceded two goals. We were a bit all over the place after the second goal.

“At half-time we said let’s do the right things, let’s do simple things.

“The manager spoke. We were all motivated to score as many goals as possible,” Pogba told BT Sport.