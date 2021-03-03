What Saraki Said After Meeting With Obasanjo

The Immediate past Senate President, Bukola Saraki has said that Nigeria should not be left to be ruled by the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Saraki said this after his meeting with former president Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

He advised that all hands come on deck to solve the problem the country is currently facing in term in inecurity.

He said, “I think that when we talk about kidnapping, when we talk about sense of belonging, these are issues that go across party lines and what is required now is for government to provide leadership in bringing all stakeholders together. Let us discuss and see how we can address some of these issues.

“We are very hopeful for the future of this country; we are very hopeful that everybody will have a sense of belonging. I think it is important that we all must come to the table and discuss. We can tap into a lot of resources, even on the issue of security, there are lot of people with a lot of experience that we can make use of.

“My advice to government this time is that, this problem is a huge problem that cannot be left to just the government and the ruling party. I think this is the time the opposition, the ruling party and our international friends come together because the challenges before us are enormous and we need to address them.”

On the purpose of his visit to Obasanjo, Saraki said, “It is a very useful deliberation; we inform the former president why we are here – the purpose of the committee and that it is important as an elder statesman. The president is someone who has been in our party before and someone committed to the unity, to the success of this country.”