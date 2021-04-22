Entertainment

What Rita Edochie Said After Death Of Ada Jesus

Damola Areo1 hour ago
Actress Rita Edochie has shared a post on her IG page, hours after the demise of comedienne, Ada Jesus.

Rita Edochie was one of those Ada Jesus sought forgiveness from before her demise. The comedienne allegedly spoke ill of the actress as well as her pastor, Prophet Odumeje and some others.

Mrs Edochie initially insisted she wasn’t going to forgive Ada Jesus but later did after many pleaded on her behalf.

Following Ada Jesus’s demise, many people went on her social media handles to attack her.

Posting on her IG page this morning, Rita Edochie said God has made her a strong woman and that she will remain. Her post reads;

”JEEEEESUS is LORD forever

LORD ALMIGHTY MADE ME A STRONG WOMAN AND THAT I WILL REMAIN.
THE SEED CAN NOT BE KILLED”

