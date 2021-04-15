What Presidency Said About Chibok Girls Seven Years After

The Presidency has said no one has given up on the rescue of the abducted Chibok Girls.

This is according to a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu.

The statement was issued on Wednesday which is exactly seven years since the girls were abducted by Boko Haram Terrorists from a boarding school in Borno State.

Shehu said, “No one is giving up hope here. Efforts to secure their release through various channels and activities of the security and intelligence agencies remain on course.

“The recent decisive push by the military against the terrorists gives hope that a breakthrough is possible and could happen anytime soon.

“The Presidency asks for support, understanding and prayers for the military as they discharge their historic mandate to quickly finish off the insurgency war and free all citizens held hostage.”