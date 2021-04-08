Sports

What Pochettino Said About Mbappe, Neymar After PSG Win Against Bayern

Damola Areo18 mins ago
Mauricio Pochettino. Getty Images

Mauricio Pochettino has hailed Kylian Mbappe and Neymar for leading Paris St Germain (PSG) to a 3-2 away win against Bayern Munich.

The match which was played last night was the first-leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter final.

Mbappe’s opener was doubled by Marquinhos before Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Thomas Muller equalised for Bayern.

The winner was scored by Mbappe which made it his second for the night.

“I am happy with the result and the attitude of the team, who found themselves in difficult situations against the best side in Europe,” Pochettino said at his post-match press conference after the game.

“We need to congratulate the players for their enormous sacrifice, and we want to repeat this kind of performance.

“When you win, it’s always easier to explain your decisions, everyone thinks you made the right choices.

“The credit goes to the players, they are the main protagonists. It is their quality that must be highlighted.”

“Ninety more minutes to play. It is a good result, but the return leg will be difficult. We know that,” Pochettino added.

