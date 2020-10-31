What Keeps Me Going Despite 2020 Challenges – DJ Cuppy

Billionaire daughter, Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy has revealed that the year 2020 has really been a difficult one for her.

She made this known during an Instagram Live session during the week.

She said, “I have not been around but I miss you so much. It has been a tough time for us. I have been going through it; our country has been going through it. I just want to say I care about you and I believe everything will be okay. I didn’t feel like this a few days ago but I am better now. We are stronger than we think. Everything will be okay.”

Cuppy also insisted that she would do whatever it took to make a difference. “This year has been difficult for everybody― it has been tough and dark. I want you to know that we all have purpose for our lives. My purpose is what keeps me going. I am so grateful and lucky to have your support. I will never take for granted what I am given. Thanks for being patient with me. I will always do what I can to make a difference. This is what I am doing now; I am just sending you positivity and love,” she added.