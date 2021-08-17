What Is Happening In Nigeria Today First Happened In Afghanistan – Reno Omokri

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has said what is happening in Nigeria was experienced in Afghanistan before the Taliban took over the country.

In a post on Instagram, Omokri stated that the rehabilitation of “so-called repentant Taliban” by the Afghanistan government allowed them to act as spies and enemies from within and this allowed the Taliban fighters to take over the government.

Read his Instagram posts below.

“The first people to be evacuated from Afghanistan were not the poor. It was the President and his cronies. So, keep on supporting Buhari and APC because of tribe and religion. If they destroy Nigeria, they will be evacuated to London and leave you here to suffer.

“Already, Tinubu is in London, while Buhari just returned from the UK. Their children all schooled abroad. Their wives shop abroad. The only thing they do in Nigeria is suck her dry in the guise of leading her. Look at how they killed unarmed peaceful youths to protect Tinubu’s economic interests during the #LekkiMassacre of #EndSARS protesters.

“Already, that hypocrite, Lamido Sanusi, has admitted that Nigeria made her best economic improvement in 2014, under Jonathan, but all that economic growth has been wiped out in the last 6 years of Buhari.

“Although he failed to say how he contributed to Buhari’s rise with his lies that $49 billion was missing from the Federation Account. All of that was a deliberate lie to undermine Jonathan. I just hope Sanusi is fulfilled now.

“75000 Taliban soldiers defeated 300000 Afghan government troops. A 4 to 1 disadvantage. How did it happen? Many lessons for Nigeria. Soldiers who believe they fight for God eventually defeat soldiers that fight for salary. Yet, we continue to spend billions rehabilitating so called repentant Boko Haram. There is absolutely no discernible difference between the ideology Taliban and Boko Haram.

“May Boko Haram not achieve same in Nigeria. May what befell Afghanistan not befall Nigeria”

He added, “Nigeria bought 12 Super Tucano jets from the US for $593 million. The Taliban got them for free by defeating the US and the Afghan government. With the way Buhari romances Boko Haram, I just pray Nigeria’s 12 Super Tucano jets will not become their property one day! Because what is happening in Nigeria today first happened in Afghanistan. The rehabilitation of so called repentant Taliban by the US and Afghan government allowed them to act first as spies, then as enemies within, which was a chief causative factor in the rapid victory of the Taliban. May Nigeria learn her lessons before it is too late!