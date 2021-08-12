What I Will Do If I Have A Girl Child – Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has said that if she gives birth to a girl child, she would ensure she teaches her self-love.

According to her, she can’t wait to nurture her future girl child into her place.

This is as she lamented that many women are emotionally broken and not happy.

Tonto Dikeh wrote on social media, “If I ever have a girl child, I will make sure her FATHER WORSHIPS HER, TEACHES HER LOVE, SELF LOVE, SELF WORTHY, SHE WOULD GROW UP KNOWING THAT ALL THE LOVE SHE NEEDS IS INSIDE HER.

“We have so many Emotionally Broken women today than happy women. Because we didn’t LEARN LOVE THE RIGHT WAY.

We are this way cause we don’t know SELF LOVE.

“My Girl child I can wait to nurture you into YOUR PLACE.

“My future Baby girl I went they the fire so you wouldn’t…”