What I Will Be Remembered For At Tottenham – Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspurs manager, Jose Mourinho has said he would be remember for good things not bad when he leaves the club.

Mourinho has been facing criticisms of late due to the poor form displayed by the London side.

However, the Portuguese believes he can turn things around at the club.

Speaking at his press conference on Tuesday ahead of Tottenham’s Europa League last-32 second-leg tie against Wolfsberger on Wednesday night, Mourinho said, “I believe that we will win through and that I will be in Tottenham’s history for the good reasons and not for the bad reasons.

“I would like to know which coach has always had blue sky and never cloudy or a bit dark.

“Perhaps only a coach who is always at a dominant club in a league. It shows how beautiful my career has been.

“I want to give happiness to everyone, the chairman, the players, the fans, everybody connected to the club.

“I feel one of them, and I want to give happiness to them.”