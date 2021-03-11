What I Told My Players At Half Time Against Barcelona – Pochettino

Paris St Germain manager, Mauricio Pochettino has said he told his players that they had to fight in the second half of their second leg Champions League game against Barcelona.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring for Barcelona but had it cancelled by Kylian Mbappe’s effort.

Messi went on to miss a penalty that would have given Barcelona the lead in the second leg after losing their first 4-1

“We suffered a lot in the first half,” Pochettino told RMC Sport.

“We struggled with the first pass.

“I asked them to play. Of course I was not happy, I told the players that, but sometimes it happens and we were more combative in the second half. The important thing is that we are through. We must put negative thoughts away from us,” the Argentine said.

PSG centre-back, Marquinhos had earlier revealed that Pochettino had a ‘fiery speech’ with them during the half time

The draw was enough for the French champions to go through to the quarter final 5-2 on aggregate.

Marquinhos said the manager’s speech “made the difference.

“He asked for more engagement, with little videos. This is what made the difference,” he added.