What I Did For My Mum Who Used To Sell Carrots – Crayon

Mavin Records singer, Crayon has revealed that his mother used to be a popular fruit seller at Iyana Iba in Lagos.

The singer in a tweet he shared, said his mother sold fruits for 19 years at the same spot with her small table and other things.

According to Crayon, all of that changes as soon as he signed a record contract in 2019.

He tweeted: “My mum used to be the most popular fruit seller in Iyana Iba ask anybody of Iya carrot that’s my mum. She sold fruits for 19 years straight on the same spot with her small table and things. I changed all that after I signed my deal back in 2019! Now she chilling. Glory to God!”