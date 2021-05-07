What I And Obasanjo Discovered About Bandits – Gumi

Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has said he and former President Olusegun Obasanjo discovered that bandits aren’t against people but the government.

He said this was their discovery while trying to rescue students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna State, who were abducted by bandits.

He said that understanding the situation has made him see that it is not a hopeless one, adding that there is a space for negotiation.

According to Gumi, “The role myself and former President Olusegun Obasanjo played in the release of the 27 Afaka students is the role of mediators because the fight is not between us and them but between the bandits and the government.

“What we understand is that these people are trying to attack the government by attacking government institutions and taking innocent children.

“Having understood that, we came to the conclusion that this is not a hopeless situation and that we can really go in and negotiate for the release of these children, which we did after so many ups and downs.”