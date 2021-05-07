Headline

What I And Obasanjo Discovered About Bandits – Gumi

Damola Areo3 hours ago
10
What Will Happened To Nigeria If FG Keeps Detaining El-Zakzaky, Dasuki - Popular Islamic Scholar
Sheikh Ahmed Gumi/dailynigerian.com

Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has said he and former President Olusegun Obasanjo discovered that bandits aren’t against people but the government.

He said this was their discovery while trying to rescue students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna State, who were abducted by bandits.

He said that understanding the situation has made him see that it is not a hopeless one, adding that there is a space for negotiation.

According to Gumi, “The role myself and former President Olusegun Obasanjo played in the release of the 27 Afaka students is the role of mediators because the fight is not between us and them but between the bandits and the government.

“What we understand is that these people are trying to attack the government by attacking government institutions and taking innocent children.

“Having understood that, we came to the conclusion that this is not a hopeless situation and that we can really go in and negotiate for the release of these children, which we did after so many ups and downs.”

Damola Areo3 hours ago
10

Related Articles

Kaigama

Kaigama Asks FG To Tackle Terrorism, Banditry, Others

43 mins ago
court

Supreme Court Approves Deregistration Of 74 Political Parties

45 mins ago
Corruption Index: ICPC Faults Transparency International's Ranking

Corruption Is Nigeria’s Greatest Challenge – ICPC

3 hours ago
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

Osinbajo Warns Against Divisive Utterances

6 hours ago
Back to top button