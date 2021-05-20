My feelings are not God. God is God Almighty. My feelings do not define Truth. God’s Word defines Truth. My feelings are echoes and responses to what my mind perceives. And sometimes, many times for that matter, my feelings are out of sync with the Truth. When that happens…and it happens everyday in some measure, I try not to bend the Truth to justify my imperfect feelings, but rather, I plead with God: Purify my perceptions of your Truth and transform my feelings so that they are in sync with the Truth.

Religious leaders are taking advantage of the hardship cum the people’s need for the face of God in this period of critical uncertainty. They lie brazenly before God’s people and believe their own lies. Every voice that tries to caution them becomes the voice of the enemy trying to pull them down and out of sync in their toil towards megalomania and earthly pursuits.