What EFCC Told FBI On Call For Abba Kyari’s Arrest

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has said it has been contacted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, on DCP Abba Kyari.

Kyari was indicted by the FBI in a fraud case against Hushpuppi.

The FBI has urged a US Court to have him arrested and extradited to answer the allegations against him made by Hushpuppi.

A top source in the EFCC who spoke with SaharaReporters however said no arrest can be made by the agency since Kyari is a police officer and that the case was not within the capacity of the EFCC but for the police to handle.

“FBI has contacted EFCC, asking that we arrest Abba Kyari but we told them that it is a police matter” the source in the EFCC said.