What Buhari Told Former Leaders About EndSARS Protests

President Muhammadu Buhari has told former Nigerian leaders that the well-meaning EndSARS protests were hijacked by hoodlums.

This was during a virtual meeting attended by Gen. Yakubu Gowon, President Olusegun Obasanjo, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, Chief Ernest Shonekan, Gen. Abulsalami Abubakar, and former President Goodluck Jonathan.

According to his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President told the former leaders that he has ordered ”The immediate release of all arrested protesters.

”Justice for deceased victims of police brutality and appropriate compensation for their families.

”Setting up an independent body to oversee the investigation and prosecution of all reports of Police misconduct within 10 days.

”Psychological evaluation and re-training of all disbanded SARS officers before they can be re-deployed; and increase in Police salary.”

The President declared: ”We accepted all the demands and proceeded immediately to scrap SARS and started the process of addressing the other demands.

”Unfortunately, the protesters refused to call off the protest and engage the government to address their grievances. Instead, they became emboldened and gradually turned violent.”

The president reiterate his pledge from Thursday’s national broadcast saying:

”We will continue to improve good governance through our democratic process including through sustained engagement.

”We shall also continue to ensure that liberty and freedom, as well as the fundamental rights of all citizens are protected.

“Here, I want to also reaffirm our commitment to preserving the unity of this country.”