President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with 12 APC governors who paid him a visit in his Daura hometown, Katsina State.

Details of the meeting was disclosed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

Shehu quoted Buhari as saying, “The future of the country would be shaped by the diligence and honesty of those who document history and provide analysis of situations, knowing the value of what obtained in the past, and afterwards.

“it would be unfortunate to mislead electorate with lies, and personal bias, reiterating the need to put the larger interest of the country beyond other colorations.

“For the time remaining, and for those who have one more term in office based on the provision of the constitution, the elections are important to the parties. Intellectuals and historians should be fair to us so that those who are looking for leadership positions will not exploit the political ignorance or lack of knowledge of the people,’’ he said.

The President urged the governors to remain steadfast on delivering their promises to the people.

“We have done our best and thank God for what we have been able to achieve with the available resources, otherwise we would have been in trouble,’’ he added.

According to President Buhari, “the security situation had improved compared to the instability in the North East before 2015, and the South South, where some parts of the north were directly under the control of terrorists, while the south was facing serious challenges.

“The subsequent development in the North West is the most amazing, where people who lived together, spoke same language and shared common faith started killing each other and rustling cows.

“I had to change the security chiefs and we had to get down to the fundamentals of providing security. If you look at the situation in relation to time and resources, you will find out what we have been able to achieve, ’’ the President noted.