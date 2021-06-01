What Aguero Said About Barcelona, Guardiola, Laporta

Barcelona have unveiled Sergio Aguero.

The Argentinian superstar was presented on Monday as the first new signing for 2021/22 and promises that “I want to show here what I have shown at City.” He was joined at the event by president Joan Laporta, the vice president of sport Rafa Yuste and director of football Mateu Alemany.

The player, who will shortly turn 33, added that “it is an immense joy because since I was a kid, and even more so now with Messi, I have thought that Barça is the best club in the world. Any player that’s offered the chance to play at Barça, will come running. I’ll try to do my best to help the club to win big things.”

On former boss Josep Guardiola, he commented that “we had lunch together and he told me I was coming to the best club in the world.” He said he had also spoken to Leo Messi, a lifelong friend with the national team, and the godfather of his own son.\

“I hope we can play together” said the new signing. “But the thing with Leo is that he will make decisions with the club. I have been with him since a kid with the national team, I know him very well, and I think he’ll stay here. We’ll try to do the best we can for the club.”

On his fitness, Agüero said “I’ve felt really good this last four months and the most important thing is that my knee is perfect.”

Laporta grateful

Laporta thanked the Argentinian “for his efforts to sign for Barça. I want to personally thank such a quality player for wanting to come to Barça.”

“We came here to being back some joy to Barça fans, and I understand that having you here today, Sergio, will bring us that joy. We’ve welcomed you with a tango, a very exciting dance, just like you, because we know you’ll score a lot of goals for Barça.”