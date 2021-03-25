We’ve Written To Buhari Over Ibori Loot – Okowa

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has said that they have written a protest letter to President Buhari, asking for the £4.2 million James Ibori loot which was repatraited to the country by the United Kingdom government to be returned to Delta state.

The Delta state Governor who revealed this on Wednesday March 24 when he appeared on a Channels Television programme, said he believes that since the money was stolen from the state it would only be just to return the funds back to the state.

Okowa said; “I have spoken with the attorney-general of the federation. My attorney-general went to have a meeting with him. I think that we are working and we are likely to come on the same page. We have written a formal letter of protest to Mr President.

“In the same manner of the relationship created between the UK and Nigeria, we also expect that the Nigerian Government will do the same thing by being magnanimous to return the money back to the source, which is Delta State.”

The Governor said that to guarantee that Deltans will benefit from the repatriated loot, they provided options to the Federal Government and made a compelling case for the state.

Okowa added; “We have made two suggestions; return the money directly to us or apply it directly to projects that we feel are of importance and are in Delta State so that Deltans can directly benefit from the repatriated funds and I don’t think anybody can fault that line (of thinking).”