We’ve Been Denied Access To Nnamdi Kanu – Brother

Emmanuel Kanu has said access to IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, has been denied by the Nigerian authorities.

Concise News reported that Kanu was arrested ad repatriated from Kenya to continue his trial on treasonable allegations levelled against him.

He has since been in the custody of the Department of State Security, DSS.

His brother who spoke to The Nation said efforts through Kanu’s lawyer to see him has proven abortive.

He said: “We have been denied access to him. We have made several efforts through our lawyer to see him, all to no avail. My brother should be given access to his own private doctor. It is our stand and position.

“Maybe they intend to kill him, because I don’t know why they would not allow us access to see him. As we speak, some legal steps are being taken as we don’t believe in the judicial process here, but we will do what we can.”

