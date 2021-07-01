We’re Seeking Explanation From Nigeria On Nnamdi Kanu’s Re-arrest – UK Govt

The British Government has said it is seeking explanations from Nigeria on the re-arrest of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Head of Communications, British High Commission, Dean Hullock said this when he spoke to Punch.

According to him, “In response to any queries on whether Nnamdi Kanu was extradited from the UK, we can reaffirm that Nnamdi Kanu was not arrested in the UK nor was he extradited from the UK.

“With regards to any questions about the possible legality of his arrest, the British High Commission in Abuja is currently in the process of seeking clarification from the Nigerian government about the circumstances of the arrest.”

Kanu was arrested in Kanu and extradited to Nigeria where he was arraigned on Tuesday by the Federal Government.