We’re Pushing For A Northerner To Replace Buhari in 2023 – Arewa

The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, AYCF, has said it is pushing for someone from the North to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

This is according to AYCF National President, Yerima Shettima, amid clamors from Southern Governors for someone from their region to take over in 2023

He told Daily Post, “Southern governors need to bring their heads down and lobby, let’s talk, agree and bargain because democracy is all about lobbying, understanding and respect for one another, not by intimidating anybody.

“We would push for Nigeria’s president from Northern extraction, we are not looking for Southern presidency the way they are looking for it, we are looking for the president of the country from Northern extraction.

“He would be experienced, youthful with capacity and something to offer and we will build synergy.”