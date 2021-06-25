We’re Proud Of Ajimobi Even In Death – Oyo APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Oyo State Chapter, says it is very proud of the good governance and rare virtues in the late former Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, even in death.

Chief Akin Oke, the state Caretaker Chairman, said in a statement by his Special Assistant, Olawale Sadare, on Thursday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the late Ajimobi, died on June 25, 2020, following reported complications arising from the COVID-19 infection.

Ajimobi, who died at the age of 70, was the first civilian governor to govern Oyo State for an unprecedented two terms.

He was until his death, the Aare of Ibadanland and the Deputy National Chairman (South) of the APC.

Oke said that the memory and legacy of Ajimobi would remain indelible in the hearts of the people who valued quality leadership, good governance and rare virtues in man.

Describing the last one year in the absence of Ajimobi, as challenging, he said the late former governor had, during his lifetime, emerged a pillar and rallying point for APC in the South-West, Nigeria and beyond.

Oke said that the late former governor had, during his eight years as governor, entrenched the legacy of purposeful governance and decent politicking.

“He improved on the legacy of purposeful governance and decent politicking, which he inherited from the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, late Chief Bola Ige and late Alhaji Lam Adesina.

“He did not only pick up the legacy, but polished, as well as, repositioned it for the benefit of the present and forthcoming generations,” the caretaker chairman said.

He expressed confidence that Ajimobi would find peace with his creator, considering feelers from the society, which favoured him as possessing the key of good governance and developmental politics.

According to him, the lasting peace and development brought into the state by the late Ajimobi had remained indelible in the hearts of the people.

Oke said that people kept wondering how he achieved it and other unprecedented giant strides in spite of the numerous challenges, which came his way while in office.

He gratitude to all well meaning people who stood by his immediate family and the party in the last one year.

“It is our resolve that the legacy left behind by the late Ajimobi and other quintessential leaders from the progressive camp before him, would be preserved and nurtured.

“This will be a great inheritance for the present and coming generation of leaders,” the APC leader said.