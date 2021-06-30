Headline

We’re Not Aware Nnamdi Kanu Was Arrested In London – British Govt

The British Government has denied claims that IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, was arrested in their country.

Kanu’s arrest was announced yesterday by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, who failed to state how and where he was arrested.

Punch reported that the spokesman, British High Commission in Nigeria, Dean Hurlock, denied knowledge of how Kanu was arrested.

He said, ‘We are aware of reports that Nnamdi Kanu has been detained in Nigeria by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“We can confirm that Nnamdi Kanu was not arrested in the UK for extradition purposes.”

