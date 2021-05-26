News

We’re Not Against Ban On Open Grazing, Says S-East Miyetti Allah Leader

Damola Areo42 mins ago
Members of a Miyetti Allah group (Photo credit: NAN)

The South-East chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, has said it has no problem with the ban in the southern part of Nigeria placed on open grazing.

According to a statement issued by the South-East Zonal Chairman of MACBAN, Gidado Siddiki, the ban issued by governors of the southern part may be as a result of the exigencies of time.

He advised that they should not be vilified because of the decision they took which is to end the killings by murderous herdsmen.

Siddiki, however, requested that a middle course be negotiated to avoid the abrupt stoppage of open grazing, preparatory to the commencement of better and modern methods of cattle rearing.

The MACBAN chairman said such a move would douse the tension that has been generated by the decision across the country.

