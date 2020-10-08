Wenger Wants Laws On Throw-Ins, Corner Kicks, Offide Changed

Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has said that he would love to see the laws on throw-ins, corner kicks and offside changed.

Wenger is FIFA’s Chief Head of Global Football Development which help in the process of rule and law changes in the game of football.

“For the moment, you are offside if a part of your body you can score with, sits ahead of the body of a defender.

“I would like it that there is no offside so long as a (single) body part which a player can score with is in line with the defender,” Wenger said.

He added: “We are also considering other things. For instance, a corner that goes out of play and comes back in could be made valid, this would create new goal scoring opportunities.

“There is also the option of quickly playing a free-kick to yourself.

“I would like to change the throw-in rule: five minutes before the end, a throw-in for you should be an advantage. But in these situations, you are facing ten outfield players in play, whilst you only have nine.”