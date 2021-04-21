Wenger Reveals Why Super League Collapsed Before Take Off

Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger, has revealed why the proposed European Super League collapsed.

English clubs last night pulled out of the league they had agreed to be part of. The league would have also had Barcelona, Real Madrid and some top clubs in Italy.

However, following Manchester City pulling out, other clubs in the EPL decided to dump the idea.

On the collapse of the Super League, Wenger told beIN Sport: “I’m not surprised it didn’t last long. I never believed from the start it would happen.

“It ignored the basic principles of sporting merit. If you ignore that you kill the domestic leagues, so fans would never accept that. Rightly so.”