Wenger Backs England To Reach Euro 2020 Final

Arsene Wenger

Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has backed England to reach the final of the Euro 2020.

England made it to the semi-final after thrashing Ukraine 4-0 over the weekend.

They face Denmark in the semi-final.

“It was the perfect night for English football, a perfect night for England,” Wenger told beIN SPORTS.

“They didn’t concede a goal, they qualified easily and they could rest important players.

“Ukraine conceded three poor goals and the second goal killed the game. It became an easy game for England but they did it well and what was important for them tonight is that they didn’t concede a goal.

“That will be an important quality to go to the final and win it. They look more stable, defensively.

“They are still looking for the perfect solution going forward, I think, but I am convinced now they will be difficult to stop.

“They go home to London now for the semi-final, so it will be difficult to stop them getting to the final.”

