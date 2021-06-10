We’ll Use Military, Police To Pursue IPOB – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, is like a dot in a circle and that they will pursued using the military and the police.

Buhari said this in an interview he had on Arise TV on Thursday.

He expressed excitement that the agitation for secession by IPOB is not supported by the leaders and youths of the South-East region.

“I was encouraged by what I heard, nobody told me. Two statements from the south south: one by the elderly people, they said this time around there would be no (secession). And again the youth made the same statement; such encouragement,” Buhari said.

“So that IPOB is just like a dot in a circle. Even if they want to exit, they’ll have no access to anywhere. And the way they are spread all over the country, having businesses and properties. I don’t think IPOB knows what they are talking about.

“In any case, we say we’ll talk to them in the language that they understand. We’ll organise the police and the military to pursue them.”