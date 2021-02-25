We’ll Tap Corps Potentials For National Development – NYSC DG

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim has stated that NYSC Scheme would continue to tap the potentials of Corps Members and harness it for the socio-economic development of the country.

He stated this today at the Public Service Institute in Abuja while addressing NYSC staff before the commencement of 2021 senior staff promotion examination.

He said there was the need to consolidate on the relevance of the Scheme and also expand its frontiers for societal growth.

The Director-General further advised the candidates for the examination to perform their statutory responsibilities as NYSC officials in line with the Public Service Rules.

He urged them to set good examples for their Corps Members to emulate and avoid every unethical conduct that can spoil their reputation and also tarnish the good image of NYSC Scheme.

“We must tap into the potentials of Corps Members because they have talents”.

“Desist from unethical practices and don’t get involved in criminal conduct, because we will apply the rules on every infraction committed”, the DG added.

Ibrahim, who promised a robust Corps and Staff Welfare said the Scheme has improved its revenue generation drive through its online registration platforms, NYSC Bakery, NYSC water factory and the garment factory.