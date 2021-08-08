We’ll Review Honour Conferred On Abba Kyari – Reps

The House of Representatives has said it will review the honour conferred on suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Abba Kyari, if he’s determined to be guilty.

Kyari is indicted in the Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, case against Hushpuppi.

Before now, he had been honoured by the House of Representatives in 2020 with the Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila saying nice words about him.

Gbajabiamila said, “We have with us an officer and a gentleman. We have with us in the chamber today a man that has proved himself to be worthy of the highest commendation; the man who has spent the latter years of his life, at least in the last 20 years, serving the people of Nigeria.

“Many of us may have heard of him; many of us may have seen him. But today, the House of Representatives, in its wisdom and having followed his career over the years, and witnessed on a daily and yearly basis how he put his life on the line for our great country, has deemed it worthy to commend and to honour him.”

The House through the Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Benjamin Kalu, has now reacted to the FBI indictment on the police officer it honoured.

Kalu said, “The position of our law is that you are innocent until you are proved guilty. It is not the only award that he has. We cannot begin to strip him of his award; he is a suspect at the moment. Lawmakers are not lawbreakers.

“The constitution says you are innocent until proved guilty. But if at the end of the day, he is convicted, then the House would have a reason to review its position. But at the moment, he is still under investigation.”