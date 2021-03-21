We’ll Protect NYSC Members In Anambra – DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) in Anambra state has pledged to fortify security around the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) locations across the state.

The State Command Director, Mr Michael Obaje, stated this in Awka when the NYSC Coordinator in the State, Kehinde Aremu paid him a courtesy visit.

He described the NYSC as one of its strategic partners in the task of nation-building, promising to maintain the existing cordial relations between the two agencies.

He said, “NYSC is one of our strategic partners, we have a very close relationship with NYSC. There is no time we don’t need NYSC, and there is no time they don’t need us.

“We will continue to be of assistance to you. and we thank you also for responding to our request timely.”

Earlier, the Coordinator, Mr Aremu commended the good work the Agency had been doing as well as its enormous security support to the scheme.