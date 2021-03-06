We’ll Not Relent In Providing Infrastructure In Rivers – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has restated commitment of his administration to sustain the provision of basic infrastructure that will continue to make life better for Rivers people.

Governor Wike stated this at the flag-off ceremony for the construction of Nkpolu -Oroworukwo flyover, which was performed by the South-South Zonal Vice Chairman of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Orbih, on Friday.

The governor said the urban renewal programme of his administration is restoring the glorious status of Port Harcourt and this 7th flyover will definitely add to the aesthetics and enhance commercial activities in the area.

“We have our Urban Renewal Programme, designed to bring back Port Harcourt to what it used to be. I’m sure this 7th flyover will improve the beauty of this place. The value of the property here will go up and businesses will thrive.

“Port Harcourt is a clean place. It must be maintain. Construction work here will bring employment to our people; our children will be engaged here to work.

“I am still talking with Julius Berger Nigeria PLC to deliver the project in 10 months because I have paid 70 percent to them. Why should I wait until 12months for completion.

“So, we are happy and we have said that when Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) makes promise, it fulfils the promise. We have never disappointed anybody. It’s amazing what we have been able to do within this period.”

Speaking further Governor Wike expressed gratitude to Rivers people for standing their ground to resist the security agencies when they came to steal their mandate and truncate his re-election.

“Because you gave us the privilege to serve you, we have to pay you back in gratitude. That is why we will provide basic infrastructure that we need in this state.

“In the next few weeks, we are going to flag off the construction of the cancer and cardiovascular disease centre. It will be the best in this country.

“I said Rivers State deserves the best and you can see that we are giving you the best for making us proud. You resisted the army and other security agencies when they came to rig us.

“We will do everything within our powers for Rivers people. So, be rest assured that we will not sleep until we complete our work.”

Performing the flag-off of the Nkpolu -Oroworukwo flyover, the South-South Zonal Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Dan Orbih said the performance of Governor Wike in office has opened a new floodgate of development in Rivers State.

He noted that governor Wike has truly become a symbol of what PDP can do and will do when given the opportunity again to govern Nigeria.

“Watching you and seeing all that you’ve done in the past few months, I am convinced that the challenges and the obstacles you have faced in the course of your stewardship in this State have brought out the best of you, and the state is better for it.

“You have shown courage you have shown commitment. I have seen that in Rivers state, with what you have done, having the right leadership, everything is possible.

“You have shown that government can work. You have shown that having the right leadership that Nigeria can work again.

“Most of us in the PDP are proud of what you have achieved for the people of Rivers state. I can say proudly that Rivers State is the one place that can compete with Abuja in terms of road network and flyover bridges.”

Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Elloka Tasie-Amadi said the project was necessitated by the rapidly changing demography and increasing vehicle count in the city of Port Harcourt.

“Earlier in the week, on Tuesday the 2nd day of March 2021, the State Government signed two contracts with Julius Berger Nigeria PLC for the construction of two flyovers. One of which, the Nkpolu-Oroworukwo flyover, is what we are flagging off today.

“The bridge, when completed, will be 624 metres long while the start to end point from Olu-Obasanjo Road across Ikwerre Road and Azikiwe Street, including the transition zones, will be 993 metres long.

“It will be dual carriage with four lanes on the bridge and four service lanes, all of which, will be very well lit with street lights.”