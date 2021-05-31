We’ll Declare Uzodinma Persona Non Grata In North, If… — Arewa Youths

Arewa Youths under the aegis of the Northern Youths Council have issued an ultimatum to Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State to fetch the killers of Ahmad Gulak.

Gulak was killed by unknown gunmen in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Reacting to the killing, the council in a statement by its National President, Dr. Isa Abubakar-Sadiq, lamented the wanton killings in the South-East.

Isa charged the federal government ti fulfil its constitutional duty in protecting Nigerians.

The Arewa Youths threatened to declare Uzodinma persona non grata in the north if Gulak’s killers are not apprehended.

The statement read in part: “The Imo State Governor must bring the killers of Ahmad Gulak to justice or we declare him non grata in the entire Northern soil. It is so pathetic and saddening that the continued killings and lawlessness going on in the Southeastern part of Nigeria has remained unabated.

“The government of Imo State must give an account of those who killed Gulak. The continued killing of northerners and destruction of security facilities in the state will no longer be tolerated.

“The Federal Government must rise to its constitutional responsibility of protecting lives and properties and must act appropriately to avoid escalation of this development into a full-blown civil war.

“Government should take note that we will not allow the killers of Ahmed Gulak to go unpunished and the governor, who is the chief security officer of the state, must bring the people involved in this assassination to justice soon.

“Let us state categorically that the Northern youths will do everything within their power to force the government of Imo State to bring the perpetrators of this crime to justice. “The Imo governor and other South-East governors should take note that we shall no longer accept the continued killing of northerners in their region. “Therefore, the governor of Imo has two weeks to investigate this killing, or we shall declare him persona non grata across the entire Northern soil.”