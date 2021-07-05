We’ll Cripple Nigeria If Anything Happens To Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has warned the Federal Government that nothing must happen to its leader in their custody, Nnamdi Kanu.

According to IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, if anything should happen to Kanu, the group is ready to cripple Nigeria.

Powerful said: “We declare without equivocations that the Nigeria Government should not take our calmness for granted.

“Should anything untoward happen to our leader while in detention or even after, we will totally cripple Nigeria and its Government!

“Our intelligence units are following up events, including the torture being meted out to him since his abduction.

“The world should see how the wicked Nigerian government is provoking us.”