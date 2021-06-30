We’ll Challenge Matawalle’s Defection To APC In Court – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has vowed to challenge the defection to the All Progressives Congress, APC, by Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State.

This is according to the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, who decried APC governors who traveled to Zamfara to welcome Matawalle’s defection.

Secondus advised the APC to tackle insecurity and economic crisis instead of poaching its governors.

He said, “As a political party, we are set to go to court against the Zamfara state governor if of a truth he leaves our party. I have never seen a country where you have an economic crisis, insecurity crisis, then the ruling party goes poaching.

” About 18 governors moving out of their states to Zamfara to celebrate. It’s a shame for all the governors that left. They were intimidated by the government of APC,” Secondus noted

“The APC is going after our governors but we are going after the masses who are suffering under this government. We stand here to confirm to you that come 2023, we will form the government because of the masses not because of the governors who are leaving the PDP”, he said.