We’ll Bring Perpetrators Of Criminal Activities To Book – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to bring perpetrators of criminal activities in the country to book.

Buhari said this during a dinner with members of the National Assembly at the State House in Abuja on Tuesday.

He declared that ‘‘insecurity, manifesting as insurgencies, banditry, kidnapping and urban crime of all sorts is the single most difficult challenge we face today.’’

Buhari said that some of the perpetrators of this wickedness do so for profit, while others do them in the name of discredited ideologies.

‘‘Whatever their motivations may be, their actions are an existential threat to our country.

‘‘In these circumstances, we must do everything within our power, without consideration of distractions, to put an end to their activities and bring them to book.

‘‘We cannot allow ourselves to be distracted from this objective, or waver in our commitment, and I am confident that together we will triumph in our present efforts,’’ he said.