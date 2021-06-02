We’ll Avenge Any Biafran Killed – Nnamdi Kanu

IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu has vowed that the blood of any Biafran killed by Nigerian security operatives will be avenged.

He said his group is ready to take Biafra by force since the Nigerian government has refused to grant referendum.

Kanu said this while sharing photos of Biafrans allegedly killed by security operatives.

“What we ask is very simple. Give us referendum for the people to determine their fate in this Fulani controlled zoo called Nigeria,” Kanu said in a Facebook post.

“But if referendum which is the easiest way to go about it can’t be assured, then we will take it by force.

“We can never continue in a country created by a white man meant for their own interests which turns us into slaves. Never!. Our fathers accepted that but this generation said No.

“Simply conduct referendum and allow the will of the people to reign.

“The same way we triumph is same way we’ll continue to triumph to any option they present to us going forward.”

Talking about the killing of some IPOB members in Imo and other parts of the Southeast, Kanu added, “I hope those half baked graduates yapping on media are taking note of it!.

“What these janjaweeds must understand is that it’s no longer the time we do cry to the world.

“For any Biafran you kill, there must be a pay back. We will avenge their deaths with the heads of their killers Eyeforaneye.”