We Won’t Tolerate Assault On Civil Servants, Medical Personnel -Kwara

Kwara State Government on Monday condemned reports of assault on medical personnel in the state by some patients or their relatives, saying such behaviour will not be tolerated under whatever guise.

Speaking on The Platform, a state government’s accountability programme on Radio Kwara Midland 99.1 FM in Ilorin, CPS to the Governor Rafiu Ajakaye cautioned members of the public against assaulting government workers, including health workers, while performing their duties.

“The government is dissatisfied at the incident of assault against medical personnel. It is totally unacceptable. We urge members of the public to channel whatever grievances they may have against any medical personnel or public servants to appropriate quarters.

Such officials will face appropriate disciplinary measures if found wanting. But under no circumstances will government tolerate assault against its workers,” the CPS said.

He apologised to the medical personnel who were recently assaulted, saying that security agencies are already investigating the incident and would take appropriate steps.