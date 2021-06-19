We Won’t Rest Until Abducted Kebbi Students, Teachers Are Rescued – Bagudu

Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has said his administration will assist security operatives in the fight to end banditry in the state.

He said this on Friday days after some teachers and students of Federal Government College, Birni Yauri were abducted by bandits.

“As a government, we shall not rest until all students and teachers abducted by bandits from the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, are rescued, while additional security would be provided to all institutions of learning”, he assured.

Concise News learnt that security operatives engaged the bandits in the forest when they went in search of the students on Friday.

A student was shot dead during the duel between security operatives and the bandits in the forest.