We Won’t Provide Land For Ranching In Oyo – Seyi Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has said the state won’t provide land for ranching business because it believes such is privately owned.

He said this after his plan to partially implement the National Livestock Transformation Plan was taken for a move to sneak in RUGA through the back door.

Clarifying his move, Makinde said he’s only going to make a partial implementation of the NLTP.

The Governor said, “My attention has been drawn to this tweet regarding the implementation of the National Livestock Transformation Plan during the joint security meeting, yesterday. For the avoidance of doubt, when I said we would implement the plan, I didn’t mean a wholesale implementation.

“We will be taking aspects which are beneficial for our state. As I have stated on several occasions, our position in Oyo State is that ranching is a private business and should be carried out as such.

“Our admin won’t be providing land for free to private investors for ranching.”